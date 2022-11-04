Stryker Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $9.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $9.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $9.39. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Stryker’s current full-year earnings is $9.17 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Stryker in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.21.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $205.51 on Wednesday. Stryker has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $280.43. The company has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $218.00.

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1,212.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

