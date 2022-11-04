Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (RGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has raised its dividend by an average of 45.1% annually over the last three years. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of RGR stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $54.03. 163,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.71 million, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.33. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $140.65 million during the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 19.02%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates through two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

