Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.24-$7.30 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sun Communities also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.23-$1.29 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $129.11. The company had a trading volume of 20,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,326. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.66.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.05). Sun Communities had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 3.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Sun Communities to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sun Communities from $174.00 to $164.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $193.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Insider Activity

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,647,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $994,744,000 after buying an additional 591,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 72.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,973,000 after acquiring an additional 805,125 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sun Communities by 7.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,804,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,257,000 after acquiring an additional 129,321 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 954,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 60,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,175,000 after purchasing an additional 77,815 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

