Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$67.85.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF stock traded up C$0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$59.68. 274,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,561. The company has a quick ratio of 759.61, a current ratio of 811.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Sun Life Financial has a 1-year low of C$52.97 and a 1-year high of C$74.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.62. The firm has a market cap of C$34.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.24.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$2.01 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4066863 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.19%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Director Kevin Strain sold 27,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.98, for a total transaction of C$1,697,694.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$139,455.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

