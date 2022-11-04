Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lessened its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 51.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,733 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 803,973 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises 1.0% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $26,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

SU traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 303,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,707,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average of $33.87.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 27.66%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

