Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SURF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Surface Oncology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Surface Oncology from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Surface Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SURF traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,988. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Surface Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology ( NASDAQ:SURF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.02). Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 182.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 8.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 478,309 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Surface Oncology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after buying an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,069,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 215,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.

About Surface Oncology

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; GSK4381562, an antibody targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8.

