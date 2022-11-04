sUSD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. In the last week, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $65.69 million and $2.47 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About sUSD

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 65,009,673 tokens. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

