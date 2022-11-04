Susquehanna Bancshares Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $36.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RMBS. TheStreet raised shares of Rambus from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Rambus Price Performance

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Rambus has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.40). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 5.69%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, Director Eric B. Stang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $256,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,415. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Rambus by 25.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 228.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 58,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 40,685 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 504,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 100.2% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 90,365 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

