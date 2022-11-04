SVB Leerink Trims Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Target Price to $16.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Pediatrix Medical Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Down 18.5 %

MD opened at $15.18 on Friday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.54 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Pediatrix Medical Group’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

