Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SZLMY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $24.14

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.14 and traded as low as $23.67. Swiss Life shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 1,599 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Swiss Life from CHF 552 to CHF 545 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Swiss Life Stock Up 6.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

About Swiss Life

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

