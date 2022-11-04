Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $87.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.09.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

Shares of SYNH traded down $22.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.73. 360,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,383. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $44.22 and a 12 month high of $104.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 13.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Syneos Health by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

