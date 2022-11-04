T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $173.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $148.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.51.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $999,936.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,546 shares of company stock valued at $25,744,072 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

