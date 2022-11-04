Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Trading Up 1%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.09 and last traded at $8.96. Approximately 9,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 37,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Taisho Pharmaceutical from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

