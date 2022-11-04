Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Lake Street Capital

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 73,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,914. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $23,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $16,567,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $19,603,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

