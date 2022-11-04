Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Lake Street Capital

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNDM. Citigroup cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.01. 73,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,914. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $36.04 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -34.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $200.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.16 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $23,731,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth $16,567,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the second quarter worth $19,603,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 354,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,960,000 after purchasing an additional 234,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

