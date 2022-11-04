Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Targa Resources by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TRGP traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $70.21. The stock had a trading volume of 55,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,302,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $81.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.67. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 2.36.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.55. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 159.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRGP shares. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.08.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 6,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $437,630.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,592 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,344.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

