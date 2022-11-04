Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) is Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,830,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Target Hospitality makes up 4.9% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $16,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality in the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Conversant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $8,184,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.0% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,223,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,341,000 after purchasing an additional 35,676 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

TH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.09. Target Hospitality Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $109.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. Target Hospitality had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Hospitality Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

