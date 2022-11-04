Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 850 at Barclays

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from GBX 980 ($11.33) to GBX 850 ($9.83) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tate & Lyle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup upgraded Tate & Lyle from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Tate & Lyle Stock Performance

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock remained flat at $31.97 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Tate & Lyle has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $62.97.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.