TD Securities Cuts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$63.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fortis from a market perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Fortis to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$57.13.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$53.36 on Monday. Fortis has a 1 year low of C$48.45 and a 1 year high of C$65.26. The stock has a market cap of C$25.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$54.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.06%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

