TD Securities Downgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Hold

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SNMSF. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Spin Master from C$67.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

Shares of SNMSF opened at $25.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. Spin Master has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

