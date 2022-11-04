TD Securities Lowers Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target to C$29.00

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC cut Canfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.
Canfor Stock Performance
Shares of CFPZF opened at $15.08 on Monday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.33.
About Canfor
Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.
