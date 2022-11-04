TD Securities Trims Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Target Price to C$1.70

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$1.70 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Scotiabank lowered Calibre Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

CVE CXB opened at C$0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a PE ratio of -11.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.30 and a twelve month high of C$0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.58.

Calibre Mining Company Profile

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

