TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity

In other news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $524,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,082.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $524,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,082.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total transaction of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock worth $3,809,216 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

