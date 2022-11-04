TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Lowered to $135.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $142.56.
TE Connectivity Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $2.63 on Thursday, reaching $115.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,553. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.41. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TE Connectivity
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.6% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
See Also
