TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Down 9%

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2022

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $59.12. 11,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 150,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

TechTarget Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.