TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Down 9%

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.84 and last traded at $59.12. 11,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 150,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTGT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of TechTarget from $102.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.29 and a beta of 0.99.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $78.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.93 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other TechTarget news, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $395,957.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,492,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TechTarget during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in TechTarget by 4,977.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechTarget by 1,014.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

