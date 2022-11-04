Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) PT Lowered to C$48.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from C$53.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Teck Resources from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities downgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.50 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teck Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.38.
TECK stock opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.07. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $45.90.
Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.
