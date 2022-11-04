Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

TNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teekay Tankers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Price Performance

Shares of TNK traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.47. 15,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. Teekay Tankers had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNK. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

