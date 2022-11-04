Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to Neutral by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TNK. StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Teekay Tankers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Teekay Tankers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

Teekay Tankers Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE TNK traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Teekay Tankers has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers ( NYSE:TNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 7.48% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. Teekay Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Teekay Tankers will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 1,597.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. 28.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

