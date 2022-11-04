Telcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $104.79 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 4th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. Telcoin has a total market cap of $104.79 million and $2.14 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,726.84 or 0.32059413 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00012525 BTC.

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

