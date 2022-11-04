Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Telefónica Deutschland to €2.70 ($2.70) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.05.
Telefónica Deutschland Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TELDF opened at $2.15 on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.68.
About Telefónica Deutschland
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.
