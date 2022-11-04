Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDSGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 25,890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,497 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 71,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,717 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 340,146 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

