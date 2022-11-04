Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25), RTT News reports. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.
Shares of TDS stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.08. Telephone and Data Systems has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 82.76%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.
