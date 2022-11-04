Tellor Price Reaches $17.60 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for $17.60 or 0.00083755 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $40.58 million and $15.86 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar.
Tellor Token Profile
Tellor was first traded on August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,406,596 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,305,854 tokens. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tellor’s official message board is tellor.io/blog.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
