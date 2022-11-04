Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,517 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,055,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,361,889. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.42 and a one year high of $53.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.38.

