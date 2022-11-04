Telos Capital Management Inc. Acquires 550 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindenwold Advisors boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

NYSE WSM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.43. 29,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,252. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.54 and its 200-day moving average is $132.27. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.58 and a 1 year high of $223.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 81.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Stories

