Telos Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 361,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,211,000 after acquiring an additional 30,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,747. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $244.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.00.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

