Telos Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $6.29 on Friday, hitting $90.97. 1,079,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,586,817. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.70. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.04.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

