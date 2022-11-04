Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of NIKE by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $225,747,000 after acquiring an additional 788,270 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $568,233,000 after purchasing an additional 735,466 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $4.20 on Friday, reaching $94.60. 691,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,695,157. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200 day moving average of $107.68. The company has a market capitalization of $148.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

