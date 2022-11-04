Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Southern by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 13,012.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Announces Dividend

NYSE SO traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $64.15. 60,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,520,900. The company has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day moving average is $72.97. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.