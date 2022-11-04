Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

QQQ traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,284,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,757,304. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $282.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.81.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.519 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

