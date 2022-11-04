Telos Capital Management Inc. Purchases 891 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,584,111,000 after acquiring an additional 261,227 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,978,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $594,015,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,369,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,612,383.6% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 886,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,229,000 after purchasing an additional 886,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $242.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $235.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.09.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,801.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

