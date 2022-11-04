Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,214 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Telos Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.4% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Danaher by 32.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Danaher by 82.3% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in Danaher by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 290,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,741,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Danaher to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

Danaher Stock Up 0.2 %

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,097,655.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.93. 93,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,248,673. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.57. The stock has a market cap of $176.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

