Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,906 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.9% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 6.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 183.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $516.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,731. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $345.90 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $79.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $495.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.69.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.