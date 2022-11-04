Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,725 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of WestRock worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in WestRock by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in WestRock by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 8.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

Shares of WRK traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.10. 76,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,938,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.13. WestRock has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $54.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp cut their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Articles

