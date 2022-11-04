Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.85) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Telos in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Telos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Telos Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:TLS opened at $10.01 on Friday. Telos has a 52 week low of $6.54 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $55.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.60 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a negative net margin of 15.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telos

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLS. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Telos by 32.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,343,000 after buying an additional 566,816 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Telos by 178.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19,823 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Telos by 212.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Telos during the third quarter worth about $406,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

