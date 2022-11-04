Telsey Advisory Group Increases Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target to $9.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UAA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

Shares of UAA opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.42. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Under Armour had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Under Armour by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Under Armour by 48.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Under Armour by 37.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 34.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

