Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th.

Tempur Sealy International has a payout ratio of 13.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 7.7 %

TPX stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $48.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71.

Institutional Trading of Tempur Sealy International

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP David Montgomery sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $2,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 847,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,242,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 15.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 98.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth approximately $441,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 103.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 20.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,915 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TPX shares. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

