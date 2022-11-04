Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.27% of Tenet Healthcare worth $15,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after acquiring an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,491,000 after buying an additional 538,206 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 624,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,797,000 after purchasing an additional 497,044 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,532,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,288,000 after purchasing an additional 464,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,972,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 418,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, for a total transaction of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:THC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 102,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,278. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average is $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $36.69 and a one year high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.38.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

