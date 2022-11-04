Tenset (10SET) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $225.39 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. In the last week, Tenset has traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tenset has a market cap of $225.39 million and approximately $41,916.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00006034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

Tenset Profile

Tenset is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,063,250 tokens. Tenset’s official message board is 10set.medium.com. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

