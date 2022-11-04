Terex (NYSE:TEX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TEX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Terex from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $39.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $51.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.08. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Terex had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terex will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Terex by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

