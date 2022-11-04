Terex (TEX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Terex (NYSE: TEX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/1/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $45.00.

10/31/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Terex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/31/2022 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/13/2022 – Terex had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2022 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/30/2022 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2022 – Terex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/14/2022 – Terex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Terex Stock Performance

Shares of TEX stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $39.60. 819,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,909. Terex Co. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $51.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Terex Co alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.16. Terex had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Terex

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 13.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Terex by 391.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.