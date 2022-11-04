Ternium S.A. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:TX)

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Ternium has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ternium to earn $5.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

TX stock opened at $27.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.50. Ternium has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 21.37%. Research analysts expect that Ternium will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ternium by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,655 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ternium by 262.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ternium by 269.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 17,032 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ternium by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at $868,000. Institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

