TerraClassicUSD Price Reaches $0.0356 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0356 or 0.00000176 BTC on popular exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market cap of $349.47 million and $23.85 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00089196 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00067494 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001840 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00015098 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00026890 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006915 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000294 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
TerraClassicUSD (CRYPTO:USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 10,254,324,366 coins and its circulating supply is 9,808,064,691 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
